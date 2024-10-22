Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 4,360 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Bank of America by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 98,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 20,916 shares in the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $771,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 54,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 196,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.24. The company had a trading volume of 22,426,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,724,063. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,420,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $229,779,191.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 980,061,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,544,809,570.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,420,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $229,779,191.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 980,061,561 shares in the company, valued at $41,544,809,570.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,284,099 shares of company stock worth $5,593,609,660 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

