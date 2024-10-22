Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 4,921 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $59,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,356,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,322. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average of $50.41.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

