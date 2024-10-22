Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 2,216 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 159,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 206,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,185,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 122,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AGG traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $98.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,156,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,898,959. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.37. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

