Waldron Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $29,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,243,000 after purchasing an additional 64,867 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,835,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,527 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 7,650.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,184 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 687,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,729,000 after purchasing an additional 78,225 shares during the period. Finally, Nepc LLC increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 585,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 224,077 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.63. 352,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,181. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $55.32.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

