Waldron Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VV. Moneywise Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 72.0% during the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 40,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Kennicott Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 85,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 239.9% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period.

VV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,704. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.49 and a 52-week high of $268.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

