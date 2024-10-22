Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,105 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 2,629,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,523,000 after buying an additional 670,164 shares during the period. Madrone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC now owns 2,074,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,244,000 after acquiring an additional 534,143 shares during the period. Nepc LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,523,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,124,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,640,000 after purchasing an additional 57,502 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 916,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,584 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.65. 588,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,935. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $120.82. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.51.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.