Waldron Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $250,521.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.5 %

AME traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $168.48. 358,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,870. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $136.89 and a one year high of $186.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.46.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.29.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

