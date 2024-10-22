Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Raised by Sweeney & Michel LLC

Sweeney & Michel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,472 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 216.4% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 503 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,267,901. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.34.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.29. 982,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,018,744. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

