Warner Financial Inc. Buys 1,073 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $266.57. 215,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,584. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.83 and its 200-day moving average is $249.13. The stock has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $270.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

