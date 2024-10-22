Warner Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000.

Get iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHAK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.26. The company had a trading volume of 484,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,299. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $36.13 and a 12 month high of $50.81. The stock has a market cap of $904.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.27.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.