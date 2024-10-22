Warner Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 1.3% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 641,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.68. The stock had a trading volume of 89,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,860. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.04. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

