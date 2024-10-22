Warner Financial Inc. Sells 249 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Warner Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $287.30. 1,175,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,643. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $289.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.16. The stock has a market cap of $430.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

