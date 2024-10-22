Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $562.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.72. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $34.27.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.58%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

