Waterway Wealth Management LLC Purchases 102 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $116.10 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $84.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.74 and a 200-day moving average of $110.68.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.