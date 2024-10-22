Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:EHI opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Global High Income Fund
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Buffett Trims BAC Holdings:What It Means for the Stock’s Future
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Bank of America Sees Gold as the Last Safe Haven: Top 3 Picks
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.