Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,870 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

NYSE WSM opened at $139.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.74. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.56 and a 12 month high of $174.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.04.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.57% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $232.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $5,810,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,766,978.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,099. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $5,810,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,766,978.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.