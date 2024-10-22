Winch Advisory Services LLC Acquires 217 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1,808.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,681,000 after acquiring an additional 277,818 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,751,000 after acquiring an additional 160,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,409 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $536.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $519.00 and its 200 day moving average is $499.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $538.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

