Winch Advisory Services LLC Sells 303 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.50.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $556.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $474.46 and a 52-week high of $579.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $550.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.42. The stock has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

