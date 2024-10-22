Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Benchmark

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Benchmark from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WGO. Citigroup raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.29.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $58.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.61. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $75.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.99.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $193,247.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,443.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 47.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,602,000 after acquiring an additional 463,257 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,142,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,918,000 after acquiring an additional 138,327 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 20.0% in the first quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 877,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,948,000 after acquiring an additional 146,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,697,000 after acquiring an additional 69,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

