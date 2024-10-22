Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $615.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $112.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.88. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $117.77.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.61%.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.23.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

