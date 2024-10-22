Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $615.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share.
Wintrust Financial Stock Down 2.7 %
Wintrust Financial stock opened at $112.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.88. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $117.77.
Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.61%.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
