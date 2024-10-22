Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681,472 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,271,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,876,000 after buying an additional 157,659 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,833,000 after buying an additional 2,003,672 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,413,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,104,000 after buying an additional 222,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,026,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,508,000 after buying an additional 162,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.88. 1,691,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004,295. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.50. The stock has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $65.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

