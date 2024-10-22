WT Wealth Management Grows Position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,003 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $9,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBBB. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at $96,000. ASB Consultores LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at $223,000.

Get Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JBBB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,917 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.92.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.