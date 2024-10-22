WT Wealth Management Has $75,000 Holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

WT Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCS. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 35.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 194,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 50,837 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 17.1% in the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 27,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 380,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 104,932 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 865,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 49,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:RCS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.44. The stock had a trading volume of 74,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,701. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

