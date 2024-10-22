WT Wealth Management Increases Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 78.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $44.01. The company had a trading volume of 12,946,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,376,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.63. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $44.22.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

