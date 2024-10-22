WT Wealth Management Sells 923 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WT Wealth Management trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,259 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $234,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. DLK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 8.8% during the first quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 423,977 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 231,024 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.2 %

DIS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.82. 2,786,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,928,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.08, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.60. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.23 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

