Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.7% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.74.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,752. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.20. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.17 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 579.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

