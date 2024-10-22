XSGD Hits Market Cap of $24.65 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 21st. One XSGD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a total market cap of $24.65 million and $189,196.47 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XSGD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000139 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.06 or 0.00254234 BTC.
XSGD Profile
XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,304,079 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com.
XSGD Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
