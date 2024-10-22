XYO One Day Trading Volume Reaches $520,842.46 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. XYO has a total market cap of $82.06 million and $520,842.46 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007792 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67,265.49 or 0.99986460 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00013163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007646 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006420 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00065496 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00594532 USD and is down -4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $475,160.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars.

