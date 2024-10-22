Zilliqa Price Tops $0.0155 on Top Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 21st. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $296.05 million and $27.98 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000139 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.56 or 0.00253073 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 19,747,690,450 coins and its circulating supply is 19,061,735,023 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

