Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Raised to $56.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.77% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ:ZION traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.45. 2,575,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $53.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,859.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,528.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,859.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,073 shares of company stock worth $3,476,298. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.