3,090 Shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Acquired by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,090 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 96.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.40. 249,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $52.74 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BUD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BUD

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.