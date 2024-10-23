31,585 Shares in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Bought by Global X Japan Co. Ltd.

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 36,828 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URA stock opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.