31,585 Shares in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Bought by Global X Japan Co. Ltd.

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 36,828 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000.
Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance
Shares of URA stock opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $33.99.
About Global X Uranium ETF
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
