3,387 Shares in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Purchased by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 45.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 270,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,910,000 after buying an additional 85,105 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 764,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,103 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $73.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $73.58.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

