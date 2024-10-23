390,445 Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC) Bought by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 390,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mad River Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mad River Investors owned approximately 1.20% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter worth $16,406,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,009,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $867,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $774,000.
Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,335,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,644,359. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $55.25.
