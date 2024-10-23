42-coin (42) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.99

42-coin (42) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 23rd. 42-coin has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $17.99 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 42-coin has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for $25,180.21 or 0.37998156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.41 or 0.00104739 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011623 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000111 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001513 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About 42-coin

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

Buying and Selling 42-coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

