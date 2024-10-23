4,200 Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Purchased by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 215.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.57. 231,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,298. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

