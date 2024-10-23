484 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Purchased by FSC Wealth Advisors LLC

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.56.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

COF opened at $156.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.60. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.23 and a twelve month high of $160.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

