520,600 Shares in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Bought by Ariose Capital Management Ltd

Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 520,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,189,000. Vipshop comprises approximately 7.0% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,513,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,149 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at $459,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 14.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIPS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, CLSA downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

Vipshop Stock Performance

NYSE VIPS opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $3.43. Vipshop had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $25.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

