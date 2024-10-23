AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Boosted by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 151.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,425 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 102,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 23,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $188.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $135.85 and a one year high of $199.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 183.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.47.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

