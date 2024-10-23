ABCMETA One Day Volume Reaches $0.23 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $29,822.47 and approximately $0.23 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000003 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

