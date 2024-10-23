abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

