Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

ASO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.33.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,172. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth approximately $174,054,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 19.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,969,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,147,000 after purchasing an additional 481,640 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 169.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 510,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,494,000 after purchasing an additional 320,835 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 74.9% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 687,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,410,000 after purchasing an additional 294,215 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,224,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

