Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Trading Up 2.9% – Still a Buy?

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.15 and last traded at $53.55. Approximately 763,777 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 931,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -362.29, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.38 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,270,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,040 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3,067.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,894 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,515,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,434,000 after purchasing an additional 604,070 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 733,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,541,000 after buying an additional 296,625 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,179,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.