Accordant Advisory Group Inc Has $8.42 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Accordant Advisory Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Accordant Advisory Group Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCAF. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 262,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after buying an additional 100,133 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $1,430,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TCAF opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $33.78.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

