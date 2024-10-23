Accordant Advisory Group Inc Increases Stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust accounts for 4.4% of Accordant Advisory Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Accordant Advisory Group Inc’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUNZ. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 351,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 54,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Starfox Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 412,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the period.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OUNZ opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $26.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $23.57.

About Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

