Accordant Advisory Group Inc Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 71.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.56.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $222.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $222.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

