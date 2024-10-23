Achain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $0.05 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and $0.05 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000806 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Telegram](https://t.me/AchainOfficial)[Github](https://github.com/Achain-Dev/Achain2.0)[Medium](https://achainfoundation.medium.com/)[Reddit](https://www.reddit.com/r/Achain%5FOfficial)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/achain-foundation/)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/Achain-124056884987435/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW7vfe7L2B803H0P0r8TWDw)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.