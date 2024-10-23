Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 54.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,178 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AMD. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $154.09 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.45.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

