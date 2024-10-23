Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.120-4.140 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Agree Realty also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.12-4.14 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADC. Raymond James raised their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Agree Realty from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.04.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADC traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.90. The company had a trading volume of 168,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,129. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $77.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.34.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $154.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.83 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 32.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 178.24%.

About Agree Realty



Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

